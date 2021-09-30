CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chappell, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chappell

Chappell News Flash
Chappell News Flash
 5 days ago

CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cClqHZd00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chappell, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Chappell News Flash

Chappell News Flash

Chappell, NE
16
Followers
320
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy