Correctionville, IA

Correctionville Daily Weather Forecast

Correctionville News Watch
 5 days ago

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cClqGgu00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Correctionville News Watch

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

