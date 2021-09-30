Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
