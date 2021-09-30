CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, NC

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairfield Digest
 5 days ago

FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cClqFoB00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Fairfield, NC
Fairfield, NC
