Cooperstown, ND

Rainy forecast for Cooperstown? Jump on it!

Cooperstown Digest
 5 days ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in Cooperstown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cooperstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cClqEvS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cooperstown, ND
With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

