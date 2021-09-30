CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, VA

Weather Forecast For Monterey

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 5 days ago

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cClqD2j00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
18
Followers
367
Post
619
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy