CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neah Bay, WA

Neah Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Neah Bay Dispatch
Neah Bay Dispatch
 5 days ago

NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cClq9b400

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain

    • High 55 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neah Bay, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay Dispatch

Neah Bay, WA
11
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Neah Bay Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy