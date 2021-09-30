Neah Bay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain
- High 55 °F, low
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
