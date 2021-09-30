Medway Weather Forecast
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain Showers Likely
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0