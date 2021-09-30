CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medway, ME

Medway Weather Forecast

Medway Post
Medway Post
 5 days ago

MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cClq7pc00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

