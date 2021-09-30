CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chama, NM

Jump on Chama’s rainy forecast today

Chama Today
Chama Today
 5 days ago

(CHAMA, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chama Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chama:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cClq6wt00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chama, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Chama Today

Chama Today

Chama, NM
38
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy