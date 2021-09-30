Weather Forecast For San Luis
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
