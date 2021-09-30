CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, CO

Weather Forecast For San Luis

San Luis News Flash
 5 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cClq54A00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Luis, CO
