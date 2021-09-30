CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Easton

 5 days ago

EASTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cClq4BR00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

