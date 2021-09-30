CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers, AZ

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Chambers Today
 5 days ago

(CHAMBERS, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Chambers Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chambers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cClq3Ii00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Chambers, AZ
Chambers Today

With Chambers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

