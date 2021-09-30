CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, KS

Thursday set for rain in La Crosse — 3 ways to make the most of it

La Crosse Digest
 5 days ago

(LA CROSSE, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in La Crosse Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Crosse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cClq2Pz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Crosse, KS
