CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard, SD

Howard Daily Weather Forecast

Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 5 days ago

HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cClpz0S00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Howard, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Howard Journal

Howard Journal

Howard, SD
9
Followers
331
Post
792
Views
ABOUT

With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy