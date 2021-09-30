Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee
GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
