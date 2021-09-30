CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Coulee, WA

Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee

Grand Coulee News Watch
Grand Coulee News Watch
 5 days ago

GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0cClpy7j00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Coulee, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Grand Coulee News Watch

Grand Coulee News Watch

Grand Coulee, WA
31
Followers
319
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Coulee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy