Eagles' Miles Sanders hoping for more balance after blowout loss to Cowboys: 'You have to run the ball'

Sanders rushed just twice for 27 yards and caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Monday night's 41-21 loss to the Cowboys. Sanders fell victim to the game flow Monday, as the Eagles' offense struggled to stay on the field in the first half and was forced to play catch-up by passing often in the second. In fact, the tailback's first carry didn't come until midway into the second quarter. Sanders went for 24 yards on that attempt, but he rather frustratingly only garnered one more carry for the remainder of the contest. With Philadelphia's running backs totaling just three carries overall, it's not like another RB was getting the work, and Sanders at least salvaged a little value in the passing game, but his Week 3 outing nonetheless fell well short of expectations. Without a touchdown through his first three games under coach Nick Sirianni, Sanders will strive to finally find paydirt while demanding a much larger workload this Sunday versus Kansas City.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO