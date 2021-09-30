CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Miles Sanders hoping for more balance after blowout loss to Cowboys: 'You have to run the ball'

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Sanders isn't pointing fingers at anyone, nor is he demanding the ball himself. Coming off of a 41-21 dismantling in Week 3 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, he is hoping the Philadelphia Eagles revisit their offensive approach going forward. On Monday night, the Eagles ran for a total of just 64 yards with no touchdowns, but that doesn't tell the entire story regarding just how absent their rushing attack was.

NFL

