Caliente, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Caliente

Caliente News Watch
 5 days ago

CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cClpvTY00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 36 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Caliente, NV
Caliente News Watch

Caliente, NV
With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

