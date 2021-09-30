CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, CA

Maxwell Weather Forecast

Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 5 days ago

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cClpuap00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
