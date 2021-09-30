Springdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.