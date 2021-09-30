CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, WA

Springdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cClpspN00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

