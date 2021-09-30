CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eatonton, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eatonton

Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 5 days ago

EATONTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cClpq3v00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eatonton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Eatonton Today

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
102
Followers
441
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy