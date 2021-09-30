CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy Thursday in Forrest. City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 5 days ago

(FORREST. CITY, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Forrest. City Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forrest. City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cClppBC00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

