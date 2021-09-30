4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.