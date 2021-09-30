CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Rapids

 5 days ago

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cClpoXh00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

