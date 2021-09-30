CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Weather Forecast For Ionia

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 5 days ago

IONIA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cClpney00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
67
Followers
459
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy