Camden, AR

Rainy forecast for Camden? Jump on it!

Camden Daily
 5 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Camden Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cClpmmF00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Camden, AR
Camden, AR
