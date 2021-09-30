CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Weather Forecast For Ville Platte

 5 days ago

VILLE PLATTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cClpltW00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

