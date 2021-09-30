CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Jump on De Soto’s cloudy forecast today

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for De Soto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cClpiFL00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

