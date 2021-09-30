Rutland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



