Rutland, VT

Rutland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 5 days ago

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cClpeiR00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

