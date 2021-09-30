Rutland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0