CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexander City

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 5 days ago

ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cClpcwz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
185
Followers
481
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy