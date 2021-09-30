Daily Weather Forecast For Pampa
PAMPA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
