CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, AZ

Weather Forecast For Douglas

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 5 days ago

DOUGLAS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cClpZFg00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
58
Followers
419
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy