Belle Glade Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BELLE GLADE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.