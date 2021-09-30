CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fort Payne Journal

 5 days ago

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtkrC_0cClpXUE00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.






