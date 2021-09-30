CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton Weather Forecast

Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 5 days ago

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cClpVim00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
118
Followers
429
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy