Pendleton Weather Forecast
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0