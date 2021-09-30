CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

Altus Weather Forecast

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 5 days ago

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cClpUq300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altus, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altus Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
120
Followers
448
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy