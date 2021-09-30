Altus Weather Forecast

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.