Altus Weather Forecast
ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
