Sunnyside, WA

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 5 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) A sunny Thursday is here for Sunnyside, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sunnyside:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cClpTxK00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunnyside Today

