Radford, VA

Radford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Radford Daily
 5 days ago

RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cClpS4b00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

