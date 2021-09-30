Radford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
