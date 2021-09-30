Radford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



