CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hannibal, MO

Weather Forecast For Hannibal

Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 5 days ago

HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cClpQJ900

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
124
Followers
440
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy