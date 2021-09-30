CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells Weather Forecast

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 5 days ago

MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cClpPQQ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineral Wells, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
133
Followers
453
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy