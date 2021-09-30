CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg Weather Forecast

Lawrenceburg News Beat
 5 days ago

LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cClpNuC00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

