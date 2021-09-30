CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walterboro

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 5 days ago

WALTERBORO, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cClpM1T00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
180
Followers
486
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy