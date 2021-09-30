CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Weather Forecast For River Falls

River Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cClpL8k00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

