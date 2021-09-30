Weather Forecast For River Falls
RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
