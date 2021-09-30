CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

Thursday rain in Bay City: Ideas to make the most of it

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 5 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Bay City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bay City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cClpJNI00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bay City, TX
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

