Mattoon, IL

Mattoon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cClpIUZ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

