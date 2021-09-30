Mattoon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
