CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defuniak Springs, FL

Weather Forecast For Defuniak Springs

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 5 days ago

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cClpFqO00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
174
Followers
476
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy