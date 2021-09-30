Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
