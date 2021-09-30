CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cClpExf00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
198
Followers
506
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy