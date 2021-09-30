CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 5 days ago

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cClpD4w00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Related
With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

