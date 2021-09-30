Daily Weather Forecast For Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



