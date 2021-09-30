CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Elko

 5 days ago

(ELKO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cClpCCD00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

