Buffalo, MN

Thursday rain in Buffalo: Ideas to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Buffalo Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cClpAQl00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

