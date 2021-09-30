CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 5 days ago

(DEMING, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Deming Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deming:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cClp9dH00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Deming, NM
