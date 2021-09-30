CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Pikeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pikeville News Beat
 5 days ago

PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cClp8kY00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pikeville, KY

Pikeville, KY
