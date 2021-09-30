Pikeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
