East. Liverpool Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

East Liverpool Updates
 5 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cClp7rp00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

